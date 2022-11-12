Women gala today

Islamabad: ‘Let’s Grow Together’ a community of entrepreneurs will hold a grand event of Islamabad Women Gala 2022 here on today (Saturday) to promote home-based women workers and artisans.

The two-day colourful gala is being organised for the third time featuring as many as 150 stalls of made-in-Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs including fashion products, interior décor products etc.