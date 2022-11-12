Development projects worth Rs139bn okayed

ISLAMABAD: Without having due diligence from relevant departments, mainly because of a pen-down strike by economists and technical officers, the Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared six development projects worth Rs139 billion during its meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The economists are protesting the lack of executive allowance for them. Now the government is considering granting them, but the final decision is pending. The foreign-funded projects were approved by the CDWP meeting, but there was no proper appraisal done by the wings concerned because officers were on a pen-down strike.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the Planning Commission, the additional secretary, the chief economist, and members of the Planning Commission. The forum approved the Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) in Balochistan: On Farm Water Management (OFWM) Component for Rs3828.21 million; Sindh Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project for Rs48,000 million; Reconstruction Rehabilitation of Irrigation, Drainage System, and Flood Protection Works in KP for Rs15,000 million; Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) for Rs24,000 million.

The forum recommended a rehabilitation and reconstruction project of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur (318-404 KM, NBC/SBC) and 32 damaged bridges under an ADB flood emergency loan for Rs 36,211,592,749 million to ECNEC. The restoration of disrupted communication infrastructure is critical to access the worst-affected areas; thus, the Asian Development Bank has graciously offered to finance the urgently needed reconstruction of damaged bridges and the Moro-Ranipur section of N-5 with a US$150 million emergency loan.

The bridge structures shall be reconstructed on a “build back better” concept to make the communication infrastructure safe, climate-resilient, and sustainable in the future. The strategy for rehabilitation and reconstruction of N-5 (Moro-Ranipur) is primarily based on the Chinese design and construction methodology applied to the Hala-Moro section of N-5 in 2016, which has proven resilient and sustained the prevailing traffic load and adverse weather conditions.

The CWDP also approved the Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP), sponsored by ADB and the Government of Punjab’s Planning and Development Department (P&D) Board, for Rs24,0000 million. The project aims at strengthening the industry-TVET linkage by establishing Centers of Excellence in about seven priority sectors in 20 TVET institutes in Punjab. The key project activities are the establishment of a center of excellence in 20 TVET institutes in Punjab, the establishment of four new and strengthening of four existing Sector Skills Councils (SSCs), training programmes in priority and forward-looking skills areas with a focus on entrepreneurship and work-based training, and an improved TVET sector institutional framework through the Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) and Punjab Skills Testing Agency (PSTA) for TVET policy research and TVET management information systems (MIS) and labour market information systems (LMIS). The minister directed the stakeholders to establish Vocational Training Institutes (VTIs) in every underdeveloped area by hiring local people on an individual basis. He said that VTIs are the most productive element and also established an independent board for 20 Centers of Excellence. The forum also recommended the reconstruction and rehabilitation of irrigation, drainage systems, and flood protection works in the KP for Rs15,000 million to ECNEC. The KP government is the sponsoring agency for the project. Between 1950 and 2020, Pakistan experienced 23 major floods, or nearly one every three years. These floods have caused the deaths of 8,887 people, damaged or destroyed 109,822 villages, and caused an economic loss estimated at $19 billion. The devastating floods of 2022 have wreaked havoc in the country, damaging about 2,815 pieces of irrigation, drainage, and flood protection infrastructure, partially or fully.

The forum also recommended the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected irrigation infrastructure in Balochistan to the ECNEC at the cost of Rs12,500 million, of which ADB will provide 88% as a soft loan and one percent by the government of Balochistan. The main purpose of the project is to reconstruct and rehabilitate the flood-affected irrigation infrastructure to ensure flood safety in the future and to provide irrigation water supply to the command area of the damaged structures across the whole of Balochistan.

Following the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the sub-projects, a total of 82,070 acres of the command area will be irrigated, benefiting a total of 540,889 people.The Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) — OFWM Component, for Rs 3828.21 million, has been approved by the forum. The project’s overarching goal is to revitalise the province’s flood-affected rural agro-based economy by restoring flood-affected On Farm Water Management (OFWM) infrastructure.

The project objective is to contribute to reviving farm-level cultivation and productivity, ensuring food security, restoring farm returns, uplifting the economic well-being of small farmers, particularly smallholders, sharecroppers, and tenants, and improving the agricultural economy. This restoration includes the following four components: rehabilitation and repair of watercourses; restoration of bandits and levelling of agricultural land; replacement of dug wells; reconstruction of water storage tanks; and restoration of high-efficiency irrigation systems (HEIS).