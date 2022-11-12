 
close
Saturday November 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Practical exams now on 19th

By Our Correspondent
November 12, 2022

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has announced a new date for practical exams of Physics and Computer Hardware subjects, earlier postponed owing to public holiday on Nov 9. According to a notification, practical exams of Physics and Computer Hardware subjects for Matric 2nd Annual Examination 2022 will now be conducted on Nov 19. A BISE spokesperson said the candidates can download revised roll number slips from the BISE Lahore’s official website www.biselahore.com.

Comments