PRA collects Rs14.548b in Oct

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) surpassed its monthly target again collecting Rs14.548 billion during October, 2022, thus registering a growth of 33 percent over Rs10.966bn collected during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
Over the first four months of the financial year, PRA has recorded a collection Rs57.447bn which is 32pc higher than the Rs43.672bn collected during the same period in the previous financial year. The PRA has already achieved 30 percent of the assigned target of Rs190 billion for the financial year 2022-23, which, according to the Authority’s spokesperson, is the best ever performance by the Authority in terms of percentage of target achieved in the first four months. The PRA’s spokesperson said that these figures prove that the Authority’s policy of taxpayer facilitation and resolution of issues through stakeholder involvement has been a success.
KOHAT: Unidentified people threw a hand grenade at the main gate of the Police Training School here on Friday....
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday claimed that the British newspaper...
KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a cabinet committee on the issue of constructing a bypass on the...
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Multan.General Bajwa, who is on farewell...
LALAMUSA/ GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday the Punjab police should...
ISLAMABAD: The commission, formed last month in the light of the Islamabad High Court order to explore grievances of...
