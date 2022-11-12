PRA collects Rs14.548b in Oct

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) surpassed its monthly target again collecting Rs14.548 billion during October, 2022, thus registering a growth of 33 percent over Rs10.966bn collected during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Over the first four months of the financial year, PRA has recorded a collection Rs57.447bn which is 32pc higher than the Rs43.672bn collected during the same period in the previous financial year. The PRA has already achieved 30 percent of the assigned target of Rs190 billion for the financial year 2022-23, which, according to the Authority’s spokesperson, is the best ever performance by the Authority in terms of percentage of target achieved in the first four months. The PRA’s spokesperson said that these figures prove that the Authority’s policy of taxpayer facilitation and resolution of issues through stakeholder involvement has been a success.