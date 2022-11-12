UHS conducts MDCAT in 8 cities tomorrow

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in 25 centers set up in eight cities of the province on Sunday (tomorrow).

A UHS spokesperson said that more than 83,000 candidates will appear in the test. The question papers and other sensitive examination materials were dispatched to various cities on Friday under tight security arrangements. The examination papers were kept in sealed steel trunks. The material will be secured in the treasury offices of various districts till the morning of Nov 13. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore sent off the examination staff. He prayed for the safety of the candidates and staff and the irritant-free conduct of the test.

In Lahore, around 28,000 candidates, Multan 18,000, Gujranwala 7,000, Bahawalpur 6,500, Faisalabad 12,000, Sahiwal 4,000, and in Sialkot and DG Khan more than 3,500 each will take the test.

UHS has appointed around 6,000 supervisory and invigilation staff and senior faculty members of the university have been deputed as head couriers for conducting the test. Vice-Chancellors (VCs), principals, and senior faculty members of government medical institutions in relevant cities will monitor the examination while officers of the Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education Department, commissioners, and deputy commissioners will supervise the arrangements.