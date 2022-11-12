Hassan to lead Pakistan in Nepal friendly

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the men’s squad for the upcoming friendly against Nepal.

The friendly match between Pakistan and Nepal football teams will be played on November 16 at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu. Hassan Bashir will lead the side while Muhammad Umar Hayat will assist him as vice-captain.

The goalkeepers included in the squad are Saqib Hanif, Yousuf Ijaz Butt, and Abdul Basit. The defenders are Zain (Jr), Sohail Khan, Syed Junaid Shah, Abdullah Shah, Mamoon Musa, Abdullah Iqbal, Sardar Wali and Haseeb Khan.

The midfielders are Umair Ali, Zain-ul-Abideen, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Alamgir Ghazi, Adnan Yaqoob and Adnan Saeed.

Mohammad Afzaal, Muhammad Waheed, Mohammad Waleed Khan and Shayek Dost are the forwards.

The Pakistan squad will fly out to Nepal on November 13.

The team will be returning to international action after more than three years.

Their last international appearance was during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when they lost 2-1 to Cambodia in the first round on June 11, 2019.

Ahead of their return to international football, the players participated in an extensive training camp in Lahore under the supervision of head coach Shehzad Anwar.

