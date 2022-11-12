Zaryab, Azat win ITF juniors doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Zaryab Khan (PAK) and Azat Sarsembaev (KAZ) defeated Ibrahim Furkan Deniz (TUR) and Imran Khaitbaev (UZB) in straight sets to win the ITF Juniors doubles title at the PTF/SDA Complex Friday.
The pair won 6-3, 7-5 in a final that produced some quality stroke-making from both sides.
It was Azat and Zaryab's first ITF junior title, and they were given a lot of support by the home crowd. “Zaryab's win, who trains at the NTC, will give a boost to his confidence, and inspire all the other local players,” Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah said.
In girls doubles final, Polina Kaibekova (RUS) / Deren Ozel (TUR) had to work hard to beat Lia Belibova (MDA) / Defne Yuksel (TUR) 6-4, 7-5.
Boys and girls singles finals will be played on Saturday (today).
Boys’ doubles final: Zaryab Khan (PAK) / Azat Sarsembaev (KAZ) bt Ibrahim Furkan Deniz (TUR) / Imran Khaitbaev (UZB) 6-3, 7-5
