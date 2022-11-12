Mubasir hits half-century as Northern draw against CP

LAHORE: The eighth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 between Central Punjab and Northern at the LCCA Ground and Southern Punjab and Balochistan at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium ended in draws on Friday.

After Central Punjab’s Tayyab Tahir scored his fourth century of the season and fifth of his first-class career, Northern were set 274 to win.

Central Punjab seemed on course to a victory with Northern losing a flurry of wickets at the start of their second innings. The scorecard at one point read 26 for three and then 77 for four.

That’s when 20-year-old Mubasir Khan, who was the player of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, stepped up and helped his team to a draw by holding his end strongly and knitting crucial partnerships.

Mubasir scored 58 not out off 98 balls, in which he struck 11 fours. He put a defiant 61-run stand with Umar Waheed (31 in 63). Waheed had earlier stitched 51-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Umar Amin, who made 34 off 142, to push Central Punjab bowlers back and deny them any further inroads.

Northern remain on top of the points table following the draw with 122 points.

Central Punjab’s Tayyab began the day on 58 not out and helped his team to 221 for seven, scored at a run rate of 5.26. Tayyab recorded a sparkling century, bringing it up in 113 balls and smashing 10 fours and two sixes.

Northern’s Aamir Jamal and captain Nauman Ali took three wickets each.

Balochistan’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai missed a century by three runs against Southern Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Wahid made 97 runs in 130 balls, hitting 14 fours and a six, and laid a solid partnership with Hussain Talat, who was unbeaten on 53 in 89 balls.

Balochistan were 213 for four in 50 overs when bails were drawn.

Earlier, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 350 after beginning the day on 270 for six.

Usman Salahuddin added 33 runs to his overnight 102 before he was dismissed by Bilawal Iqbal, who took two wickets. The other two bowlers to take two wickets were Khurram Shahzad and Hussain.

Taj Wali was the pick of the bowlers for Balochistan with three for 57.

After the completion of the eighth round, Sindh follow Northern by 13 points. Central Punjab are ranked third with 102 points. Balochistan are fourth with 93 points. Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fifth and sixth with 74 and 48 points, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Match drawn between Central Punjab and Northern at the LCCA Ground

Central Punjab 385 all out, 94 overs (Abdullah Shafique 155, Faheem Ashraf 109 not out, Qasim Akram 38, Zafar Gohar 22; Musa Khan 4-100, Aamir Jamal 3-68) and 221-7d, 42 overs (Tayyab Tahir 100, Mohammad Saad 61, Qasim Akram 21; Aamir Jamal 3-60, Nauman Ali 3-68).

Northern 333 all out, 96.2 overs (Mohammad Huraira 114, Umar Waheed 96, Mubasir Khan 33; Zafar Gohar 6-96, Bilal Asif 2-70) and 166-5, 58.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 58 not out, Umar Amin 34, Umar Waheed 31).

Match Drawn between Balochistan and Southern Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Southern Punjab 350 all out, 89.4 overs (Usman Salahuddin 135, Hassan Khan 84, Salman Ali Agha 31, Hasan Ali 26, Imran Rafiq 25; Taj Wali 3-57, Khurram Shahzad 2-23, Hussain Talat 2-70, Bilawal Iqbal 2-93).

Balochistan 213-4, 50 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 97, Hussain Talat 53 not out, Imran Butt 22, Haseebullah 20; Mohammad Ilyas 2-43).

Match abandoned between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.