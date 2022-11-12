Final a battle of nerves, says Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has called on the team to go and enjoy their cricket in the World Cup T20 final as it is all about making “the best use of your abilities while staying cool and relaxed”.

Talking to the media in Melbourne, Ramiz said Pakistan team's achievement so far has been unprecedented. “When two best teams make it to the final, it becomes a fifty/fifty game. Both England and Pakistan have equal chances of winning the World Cup. So I told the team members to relax and play normal cricket. That was what Imran Khan told us when a crowd of around 90,000 was waiting for us inside the MCG in 1992. Khan told us to play our best cricket in a relaxed manner. This is exactly what I told Pakistan team members when I met them. I want them to give their best while playing cool cricket. You cannot change your technique within days. Now it is all about holding your nerves and making the best use of your abilities.”

The PCB Chairman was all praise for the team’s journey to the final. “It has been an amazing last ten days where no one was sure of Pakistan's ultimate fate in the tournament. Yet, they came out head high by playing some exciting cricket. Luck also came to the team's rescue at a time when they badly required some support. I must say that prayers made the difference,” he said.

Ramiz expressed his satisfaction over the relaxed atmosphere within the Pakistan camp. “I am happy to see everyone relaxed and enjoying their cricket. These cricketers deserve timeout. Now it is all about the final where no team starts favourite. Both have the same chances,” he said.

Ramiz was excited at the similarities between this world cup and the one that Pakistan won in 1992. “It is unbelievable. Hopefully, the results will be the same which will be nothing less than a dream come true for me. Pakistan's progress to the World Cup final is not without a reason. God Almighty has given the team an opportunity to go for a kill. Pakistan is famous for coming from behind. We were nowhere at the start and now we have one hand on the World Cup title. What I want from the team is to make their best effort and leave the rest to God Almighty,” he said.

The PCB chairman said that captain Babar Azam had improved by leaps and bounds. “His progress as a captain has been amazing. Babar has got a big chance of leaving his legacy by winning the World Cup. His improvement as a captain has been unbelievable. Babar has great potential as a player and as a captain,” he added.

Ramiz was also excited to see Mohammad Haris making an impact. “He is highly talented. I want him to make the best use of his abilities. Indeed, he has given impetus to the batting line up,” he said.