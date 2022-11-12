Babar moves to Zalmi for PSL 8

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi were celebrating on Friday after snapping Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the next year’s edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In one of the biggest trades of the tournament, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi roped in Babar, the event’s most successful batsman, in the Platinum category and the first pick in the supplementary round for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik who move to Karachi Kings in Platinum and Diamond categories, respectively, before the trade and retention window closed on Friday evening.

Babar, who was at Islamabad United before moving to Karachi Kings, is the only player in Platinum category for Peshawar Zalmi. Wahab Riaz and Sherfane Rutherford are in Diamond, while Mohammad Haris, who has lightened up the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with his fearless batting, is in Gold. Peshawar Zalmi are the only side to retain seven players.

Haider is Karachi’s only player in the platinum category, while Shoaib joins Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in the Diamond. They have retained Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza and Aamir Yamin in the Silver category and Qasim Akram in the Emerging.

Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, have retained Shaheen Afridi, their captain, and Rashid Khan in the Platinum category. All-rounder David Wiese stays in Diamond category. While Lahore have retained seven players, they will announce their eighth retention in due course.

Multan Sultans, the winners of the 2021 edition and the finalists in the last one, have retained middle-order batters Khushdil Shah and Rilee Rossouw in Diamond category and Tim David in Gold. Their captain Mohammad Rizwan, the highest run getter in T20 Internationals since the beginning of 2021 and the player of PSL 2021, is their only retention in the Platinum. Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, named Multan Sultans’ Brand Ambassador, he joins David in Gold category.

Islamabad United, the winners of the inaugural and third editions in 2016 and 2018, have retained their captain Shadab Khan in the Platinum category. They have kept two players in the Diamond with Asif Ali being named as the Brand Ambassador and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali will continue with United in Gold.