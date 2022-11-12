Players torn between club and country with ‘one eye’ on World Cup

LONDON: As Sadio Mane limped off early in Bayern Munich’s routine Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday, the nation of Senegal held its breath.

“Sadio, heart of a Lion! All my heart is with you!” Senegalese president Macky Sall tweeted with the African champions’ first game of the World Cup just 10 days away.

Mane is just the latest star name to see his presence on football’s biggest stage in Qatar threatened by injury.

The heart of France’s victorious midfield from four years ago in Russia will be missing with both N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba ruled out.

Chelsea right-back Reece James declared he was “devastated” after a knee injury saw him left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Germany will be shorn of Timo Werner, Portugal missing Diogo Jota and Uruguay left without the towering presence of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

The uprooting of football’s traditional calendar to fit in a first ever mid-season World Cup has resulted in fixture congestion at club level and little time to prepare for international managers.

After the final league fixtures in England, France, Germany and Italy this weekend, there will be just seven days until the World Cup kicks off when Qatar face Ecuador.

“Right now the game against Brentford, the players’ one eye is on the World Cup,” said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

“What happens if I get injured against Brentford? It’s not going to change anything in terms of winning or not winning the Premier League, and I’m going to miss the World Cup.

“I had to tell the guys to be focused a month ago, but now it’s around the corner. We play Saturday, and on Sunday they have to be with the national team.”

To make space in the schedule, the group stages of European club competitions were squeezed into two-month period.

As a result, many clubs will have played 13 times in 42 days before the World Cup break, raising the risk of injuries and draining even those who do make it to the Middle East.

“We’ve played too many games. The players are tired,” said Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after a shock 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

The accumulated fatigue also raises questions over the quality of matches fans can expect to see at the World Cup. “I watch many games and in this particular month it’s not easy to find attractive football because many teams, we are playing a lot,” said Tottenham’s assistant manager Cristian Stellini.