Pakistan women eye clean sweep in T20I series

LAHORE: After winning the three-match ODI series 3-0, Pakistan will eye another clean sweep over Ireland when both sides meet on Saturday (today) at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the first of the three T20Is.

The second and third T20I will be played on 14 and 16 November. Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan and Laura Delany-led Ireland are eager to showcase their talent, skill and temperament in the shortest format of the game.

Both teams have so far played 15 T20Is against each other, with the hosts winning 13 while the tourists overcoming the former in two games. The last time these two sides faced off in a T20I was in the tri-nation tournament held in Ireland in July this year.

In the current ICC Women’s T2oI Rankings, Pakistan are placed at sixth, four places ahead of Ireland. In the T20I rankings, Nida Dar – who was named ICC Player of the Month for October for her all-round performance – occupies the sixth spot in the all-rounders’ rankings and 16th in the bowlers’ rankings.

Meanwhile, Tuba Hassan who was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series due to injury in her index finger, has been replaced by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima. Fatima picked up her maiden five-wicket haul in the third ODI and was named player of the match.

Sadia Iqbal is also out of the T20I series after injuring her right hand during practice. She has been replaced by off-spinner Umm-e-Hani – who made her ODI debut in the third ODI. Fatima and Umm-e-Hani were part of the reserve players for the T20I series.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are looking forward to an exciting series with Ireland. The T20 World Cup is around the corner; the series will help us to formalise our squad.

“Sidra Amin has performed exceptionally well, she has worked really hard on her fitness and it reflects in her batting. I am hoping she continues to perform the same way and helps the team win in the future.