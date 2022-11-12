Hales ‘delivers in spades’ to cap England redemption

ADELAIDE: If it wasn’t for a freak injury to Jonny Bairstow on a golf course, Alex Hales would have been watching the Twenty20 World Cup on television at home and pondering what might have been.

Instead, the dynamic batsman played a leading role in England’s annihilation of India in the semi-finals and is now sizing up Pakistan’s bowlers in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

English media hailed man-of-the-match Hales’s unbeaten 86 off 47 balls in Thursday’s 10-wicket thrashing of India at the Adelaide Oval as “the ultimate redemption”.

“This was vindication for him and England’s selectors in more ways than one,” former England skipper Mike Atherton wrote in The Times.

But just a few months ago, the 33-year-old’s international career looked over.

The batsman had not represented England for three-and-a-half years, having been dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests.

But Eoin Morgan retired and was succeeded as England’s white-ball captain by Jos Buttler this summer, Bairstow slipped and broke his leg on the golf course and fellow opener Jason Roy was dropped because of poor form. That all conspired to hand the hard-hitting Hales a fresh chance. “He’s delivered in spades,” Buttler said after combining with Hales to send India home in emphatic, brutal style.

“He’s immensely tough to bowl at. It was fantastic to be at the other end and watch him go about his business, such a wide range of shots, and the dimensions of the ground, he played them fantastically well.”

After his long international exile came to an end in September, England’s Test captain and World Cup team-mate Ben Stokes called him “definitely one of the best T20 players in the world”.