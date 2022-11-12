Dawlance celebrates 99th Turkish Republic Day

Karachi: Dawlance is the leading producer of innovative Home-Appliances in Pakistan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the second largest manufacturer in Europe, based in Turkey.

On the auspicious occasion of the 99th Turkish Republic Day (29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayram?n?z kutlu olsun) Dawlance congratulated all Turkish citizens, to commemorate the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Every year, the Turkish Republic Day is celebrated at the Dawlance head office to rejoice the historic events of 29th October 1923, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - the founding father of the Republic of Turkey, had initiated a rigorous program of political, economic, and cultural reforms in Turkey.

His Excellency, the Consul General of Türkiye in Karachi, Mr. Cemal Sangu addressed the audience and hoisted the Turkish Flag, while the National Anthem of Türkiye was also recited. This year’s vibrant ceremony was also graced by the Vice Consul General of Türkiye - Mr. Oguz Kozanli, the Commercial Attaché - Mr. Eyyup Yildrim and Mr. Halil Ibrahim Basaran from ‘TIKA’.

The CEO and Managing Director of Dawlance, Umar Ahsan Khan made a closing speech and presented souvenirs to the honorable guests and expats from Türkiye. He expressed his gratitude and said that: People of Pakistan hold a special place in their hearts for Türkiye.