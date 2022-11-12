Suspect killed in Gulberg encounter was ‘most wanted car thief’

One of the three suspects who were killed on Thursday in the police encounter during a house robbery in Gulberg was a most-wanted car lifter with head money of Rs10 million. This was disclosed during a press conference held by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho at the Karachi Police Office on Friday.

He explained that on Thursday, police received information about the presence of some criminals in a house in the Gulberg area. He said the gang was involved in various cases and the police were already looking for them.

The officer stated that a police party reached the scene after receiving the information, following which an encounter took place. He said two officials, Amjad and Anis, played a key role in the encounter. As the police reached the house, three robbers were present inside and one was in a car outside. As the suspect in the car fired at the police, they fired back, injuring him. However, he managed to flee the scene and search for him was under way, the Karachi police chief said. The suspects who were in the house tried to escape by holding the family members hostage at gunpoint. However, the police did not let them flee and they were shot dead. The family members remained unhurt in the incident, Additional IGP Odho remarked. He added that police medals had been recommended for officials who took part in the operation, and a reward of Rs500,000 for the police party had already been announced.

The officer said that one of the suspects killed in the operation was Ghulam Yasin Bhiyo, a notorious car thief. He added that the other two deceased suspects were Imdad and Ramiz who were also wanted by the police as they were involved in various serious crimes, including house robberies, car theft and attack on police.

“It was recommended to fix a head money of Rs10 million for Ghulam Yasin,” the officer said, adding that the suspect had recently committed crimes in different areas of the city.

The Karachi police chief also briefed the media about developments in the case of the killing of a domestic worker in Bahadurabad. He said the domestic worker had been left at a private hospital in injured state by a woman in a car in the morning and later doctors confirmed his death.

He explained that the police had arrested the owner of the car, Samreen, her son Farhan and impounded the vehicle. He also announced Rs200,000 for the Bahadurabad police as a reward money.

Talking about the Special Investigation Unit, he said the SIU team had also performed well as good officers were posted in various units of the police. He added that police had arrested 34 people involved in the murder of telecom company employees in Macchar Colony. Strict action would be taken against those who would take the law into their hands, he warned. He said that crime had undoubtedly increased after the flood disaster.

He explained that 736 police encounters took place this year, in which 870 were injured and 7,646 suspects arrested. “If anyone commits a crime in the city, the police will come into action,” he warned. He added that as police had seized a large number of weapons and strict action was also being taken against drug dealers.

He said that during the current year, 7,383 drug smugglers and drug dealers had been arrested, and a large quantity of drugs seized. He announced Rs100,000 as a reward money for the SIU for taking part in the Macchar Colony incident investigation.

He announced that action would also be taken against those who were involved in the trade of stolen motorcycles and parts of stolen mobile phones. “We will remove what is lacking in the investigations so that the arrested accused do not get bail easily,” he said. “All new recruits will be posted in the investigation for at least two years. With this measure, the issue of early bail of suspects will be resolved.”