Builder, mother held for torturing minor domestic worker to death

In a major breakthrough in an incident in which a middle-aged woman had disappeared a day earlier after leaving a minor boy’s body in an ambulance near a private hospital in Bahadurabad, the District East police on Friday arrested the woman and her son for allegedly torturing the boy to death.
On Thursday, the woman drove the boy, aged between 11 and 12 years, with severe torture marks all over his body to the hospital, where he died. As doctors pronounced him dead, the woman asked an ambulance driver from the Edhi Foundation standing outside the hospital to take the body to Alamgir Welfare Trust for a bath and told him that she would follow the ambulance in her car. The woman disappeared in minutes.
The police obtained CCTV footage. According to District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi, the woman, Samreen Javed, and her son, Farhan Javed, who is a builder, had been arrested by the police. They reside in a bungalow on Shaheed Millat Road.
The police said they arrested the two with the help of the car’s registration number that the woman used to drive the boy to the hospital. The car was owned by her son, and it had been impounded by the police. During the initial interrogation, the two told the police that they had hit the boy with a rolling pin for stealing Rs20,000, adding that they tried to treat the boy at home, but they took him to the hospital when his condition worsened. The boy was identified as Aftab and he belonged to Punjab.
Rape suspected
Senior medico-legal officer Dr Summaiya Syed told The News that the boy was brought dead to the JPMC from the jurisdiction of the Bahadurabad police station. The body showed marks of severe torture and autopsy findings were highly suggestive of rape; however, the cause of death has been kept reserved till the arrival of the final findings from toxicology and histopathology. DNA swabs and samples have been collected for identification, profiling, and cross-matching.
Karachi Biennale 2022The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held...
Karachi: Dawlance is the leading producer of innovative Home-Appliances in Pakistan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday called on former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif...
The Sindh High Court on Friday disposed of a petition against an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Mujahid Colony in...
One of the three suspects who were killed on Thursday in the police encounter during a house robbery in Gulberg was a...
The Sindh High Court has directed the provincial chief secretary to submit an action plan with regard to the...
Comments