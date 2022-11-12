PFA discards 6,000 litre adulterated milk

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) lodged a first information report (FIR) against a milkman for supplying 6,000 litres of contaminated milk in the provincial capital. A dairy safety team of the PFA, under the supervision of its Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, conducted a raid in Gajjumatta on Friday and caught a vehicle, registration number LES-9742, loaded with thousands of litres of adulterated milk, which was later discarded.

Mudassar said the raiding team found contamination of hazardous powder in the milk during its testing on-the-spot. He said that powder had been added for increasing the thickness of milk after removing cream from it. The director general said the food authority was providing door-to-door free milk testing facility to citizens and telling them about the quality of milk that is being used in their houses on a daily basis.