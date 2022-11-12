Withdrawal of appeals against anti-Riba judgment lauded

LAHORE::Religious leaders and scholars from all schools of thought and prayer leaders expressed their gratitude towards PDM government for the withdrawal of government appeals in the Supreme Court against the Shariat Court judgment of abolishing Riba.

On the appeal of convener of Muttahida Tehreek Khatme Nabuwwat Rabita Committee (MTKNRC), Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, the scholars expressed satisfaction in various meetings and in their Friday sermons, and enthusiastically welcomed the decision, besides urging the government to pressurize the private banks for their appeals before supreme court.

In a meeting on Friday, Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema held consultation with other scholars working against the Riba-based economic system in the country including ameer of Tehreek Insdad-e-Sood Maulana Zahid ur Rashidi, Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Dr Farid Paracha, and secretary general of Milli Majlis Sharai Dr M Ameen.

The scholars held consultations regarding the government announcement, prevailing situation and discussed the next course of action. These leaders said that this historic success of Tehreek Insdad-e-Sood and other religious parties campaigning for the cause, demands that we pay tribute to the government and congratulate the organizations that are striving for it. They said the joint meeting of Tehreek Insdad-e-Sood is expected to be held soon and all schools of thought will prepare to move forward with a common position.

Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, while welcoming the submission of the legal bill to the relevant standing committee regarding the addition of the affidavit of belief in the finality of the Pophethood in the marriage form in the National Assembly, said that like Punjab province, all the other provincial assemblies should also include this text in the marriage document. In addition, the leaders and preachers in their Friday sermons highlighted the open and secret dangers of Usury-based economic system.