PU holds seminar on Iqbal Day

LAHORE:Punjab University’s College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) organised a seminar with the theme “Iqbal's message to the youth” in connection with Iqbal Day.

Former Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof Dr M Arif Butt, Principal CEES Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, renowned scholar Dr Absar Ahmad, Dr Rashid Arshad, Zaid Hussain and others spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to Poet of the East. Dr Sajid Rashid thanked the distinguished guests and the participants.