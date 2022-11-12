Newborn’s body recovered

LAHORE:The body of a newborn was recovered from a park in Model Town area on Friday. A man spotted the body of a newborn baby boy in Nawaz Sharif Park located on Ferozepur Road and informed the police. Police shifted the body to the mortuary and started searching for the unknown person who had dumped the body in the park.

Mother, daughter killed in accident: A 45-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were killed by a speeding tractor trolley near Ashiana Housing Scheme Ferozepur Road on Friday. The victims were identified as Kiran Bibi, wife of Khalid Masih and her daughter Obaika. A 35-year-old man Qadeer also sustained injuries in the same mishap. He was given first aid on the spot.

Kite twine injures man: A man was injured when a string, assumed to be from a stray kite, cut his face in the limits of Sherakot police on Friday. The victim identified as Awais was on his way on a bike when a stray kite string fell on him and injured his face. He was admitted to a hospital.

Students injured in car racing: Two students of FC College sustained injuries during car racing on the main road in front of Punjab University on Friday. Both the students were admitted to Jinnah Hospital. Eyewitnesses said that both the drivers were involved in car racing.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead near Shama Chowk in the limits of Ichhra police on Friday. The deceased was identified as Amir Latif, a resident of Ichhra. Police claimed that Amir was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The body was handed over to the heirs.

1161 road accidents: At least 12 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1161 road accidents in all districts of Punjab. In these road accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1186 were injured. Around 641 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 545 with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.