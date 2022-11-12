Moot highlights problems faced by children

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Institute of Education and Research’s Centre for Child Rights and Safety Education organised the first summit on 'Child Protection Education' for the guidance of parents and teachers on the problems faced by children and their solutions.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Director IER Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Chairman Centre for Child Rights and Safety Education Dr Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, former Minister of Education Mian Imran Masood, parents, teachers, school principals, researchers and students participated.

Dr Shahid Munir termed the summit as important and the need of the hour. He said that international organisations attach great importance to these initiatives. He also said there was an urgent need for education on the protection of children's rights in Pakistan. The speakers reiterated that all will take steps to make education on the protection of children's rights effective. Later, certificates and shields were presented among the participants.