Rs22,80,700 scholarships released after Ombudsman’s intervention

LAHORE:Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board, Punjab Workers Welfare Board and Punjab Social Protection Authority have released Rs22,80,700 as educational scholarships under the benevolent fund and Zewar-e-Taleem Programme to students in 57 cases of 18 districts after the plaintiffs approached the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the release of their long-awaited amounts to continue studies. A spokesperson of the Ombudsman Punjab stated this in a statement issued on Friday. While giving detail of the resolution of public complaints, the spokesperson added that the mediation of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab resulted in the approval of 18 pending marriage grant cases in 13 districts and the release of Rs two million and two thousand to applicants by the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board.

Meanwhile, on the intervention of the ombudsman's office, the Punjab Workers Welfare Board paid Rs26,55,000 while disposing of nine death grant cases in eight districts. In another development, concerned departments also released a total of Rs10,01,026 to legal heirs who complained to the ombudsman's office about non-payment of group insurance and farewell grant, the spokesman concluded.