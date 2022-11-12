RCCI holds food fest

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan inaugurated the second edition of Pindi Food Fest (Food Mela) organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Ayub Park here on Friday.

RCCI officer bearers, RDA Chairman Tariq Murtaza, former presidents, representatives from trade associations and stall owners were also present at the ceremony.

The commissioner lauded RCCI’s efforts for promoting healthy activities along with trade activities.

He also visited different stalls and appreciated the products.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that organising the food festival was to promote traditional and regional cuisine, introduce new flavours and provide opportunities to entrepreneurs for networking and branding.

He said that more than 60 stalls of different types of food had been set up in the three-day fair.

Women entrepreneurs associated with the food business were also allowed to launch their brands.