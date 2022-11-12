33,372 fined for non-pattern number plates

Islamabad : Islamabad Police fined 33,372 vehicles and bikes during the current year for having fancy or non-pattern number plates.

Following the special direction of Inspector-General Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police intensified action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital city. The action was also ordered against those preparing such number plates and vendors, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, Islamabad Capital police expedited the campaign against fancy and non-pattern number plates vehicles and fined 33,372 vehicles and bikes for violating traffic rules and imposed fines on them.

The purpose of this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident. Islamabad Capital Police urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles’ documents.

Special squads have also been constituted to take action against those using unauthorised number plates. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and display authorized number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office. Zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign so that use of unauthorised number plates can be reduced. Action against non-pattern number plate vehicles will be continued.