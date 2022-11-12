School opened for underprivileged children

Islamabad : A school was opened in the federal capital for the most underprivileged out-of-school children, especially girls, by the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education with the collaboration of the Federal Directorate of Education.

The initiative funded by the Turkish Red Crescent was inaugurated by Ambassador of Türkiye Dr Mehmet Paçac and his wife, Meryam Paçac , in the presence of head of Delegation Turkish Red Crescent Ibrahim Carlos.

The other participants included Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, Director General of the FDE Dr Ikram Ali, representative of JICA, ICT administration, and Executive Director of PAGE Fajer Rabia Pasha.

The launching ceremony was also attended by team members of the TRC and PAGE.

Fajer Pasha said the intervention was funded by the Turkish Red Crescent to support the most underprivileged out-of-school children, especially girls in Islamabad.

She said the initiative provided the enrolled children with access not only to non-formal education but also to daily nutritious meals, extracurricular activities, and psychosocial support.

She said the Turkish Red Crescent had previously been working with PAGE to support out-of-school children in Karachi.

According to her, the PAGE has set up three new schools in Islamabad funded by the Turkish Red Crescent under the ‘Education Support for Back to School’ project.

"We have enrolled 100 children who are engaged in begging and child labour, especially girls. The program serves the most disadvantaged children in Islamabad with daily healthy meals, mental health care, an Accelerated Learning Programme, and a variety of exciting activities. The intervention is also supported by JICA and the ICT Administration," she said.

Fajer Pasha said the PAGE had been working with the FDE since 2017 to provide quality education, enrolment, and teachers training in ICT, to contribute to SDG 4.

"The FDE’s kind support, facilitation, and collaboration enable PAGE to provide timely, smooth, and quality services to schools, teachers, and children. With support from the FDE, the PAGE has opened three new schools in Islamabad under the Education Support for Back to School Project," she said.