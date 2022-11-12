Larvae of dengue vector found from 260 spots in Pindi

Rawalpindi : Another 53 individuals have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours keeping the situation alarming.

The situation is alarming because the temperature has already dropped to a significant level but still the teams of district health department Rawalpindi have found larvae of ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever from 260 spots including 244 indoor spaces and 16 outdoor spots in the last 24 hours.

Many health experts believe that the number of patients is still high and it may be because a number of people in the twin cities have not been following preventive measures seriously at the time thinking that the weather has become cold and the mosquitoes would not be able to bite and feed on human beings. The situation is however different as the places inside homes and offices remain warmer giving mosquitoes chance to survive and bite.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities has got to 9,745 of which 14 patients have lost their lives due to the infection. The number of confirmed dengue fever patients reported in the last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district is 26 that has taken the tally to 4,577 of which three patients have died of the infection.

On Friday, as many as 71 patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi district including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which 52 had tested positive for the infection till Friday morning.