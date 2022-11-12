Psychological test of CTD personnel conducted

Islamabad : Following the special directives of IGP, Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a psychological test of counter terrorism department (CTD) personnel was conducted to improve the performance and mental abilities of the officials of the Islamabad Capital Police CTD.
According to the details, a psychological test was conducted to enhance the abilities of police personnel. SSP (Security) will chairing the psychological committee, while SP (Counter-Terrorism Department), SP (Headquarters) and clinical psychologists are members of the committee. IGP said that the Capital Police is always engaged in law and order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
Maintaining the law and order situation in Islamabad is a big challenge, due to which the officials were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties.
