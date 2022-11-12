Women gala today

Islamabad : ‘Let’s Grow Together’ a community of entrepreneurs will hold a grand event of Islamabad Women Gala 2022 here on today (Saturday) to promote home-based women workers and artisans.

The two-day colourful gala is being organised for the third time featuring as many as 150 stalls of made-in-Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs including a variety of lifestyle exhibits like fashion products, interior décor products, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments and jewellery, etc., while some stalls are also given to children to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among the young minds and engage them in healthy activities.

A food court would also be set up at F-9 Park for women’s gala to offer a variety of foods for the families and visitors in a cultural environment while some stalls would be dedicated to imported products for income generation of women entrepreneurs, said Ambreen Haider, leader of ‘Lets Grow Together’ Community while talking to APP.

Women Gala Islamabad is a fun-filled event encouraging women entrepreneurs across the country and over 150 women entrepreneurs to participate in the event working for the welfare of the local community of women entrepreneurs in Islamabad.

“We strongly believe in `buy local, support local and this is why our community is growing at a large scale,” she stressed.