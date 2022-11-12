Controller server installed under Safe City Project

Islamabad : A state-of-the-art N-3800 controller server has been installed with the help of a private telecom company under Safe City Project to ensure security of the people living in the capital city.

DIG Safe City Project Romail Akram and his team completed homework and pave the way for installation of this server that was considered an important part of the Safe City Project.

This team of dedicated officers also relocated 50 cameras for optimal utilisation of Al Based NEC software. It also integrated surveillance cameras of N-5 Toll Plazas with data centre of Safe City Islamabad.

Now the data of vehicles has also been connected with Excise Department Punjab. An online/paperless recruitment portal has also been developed to ensure merit based recruitment of new 1,661 constables in the Islamabad Police.

The connectivity cables of main data centre damaged some years ago have also been fully restored. The officials of the Safe City Project also facilitated project work of students of computer department of the Quaid-e-Azam University.

The Safe City Project inaugurated during previous Nawaz-led government by then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan costs nearly 5.7 million dollar per year to keep the system properly maintained and fully functional.

An official has said “The Safe City Project will cover all streets with cameras to curb crime and ensure law and order in the city. But, unfortunately, only 30 per cent of its work has so far been completed but the government is committed to completing it in the shortest possible time.”

“Now the surveillance cameras will be able to read vehicle registration plates or take a clear picture of drivers in the darkness. Numerous cases of carjacking have been resolved with the help of these cameras,” he said.