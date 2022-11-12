Turkish team visits AKF facility for orphans

Islamabad: Officials of IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, Turkey along with President Alkhidmat Foundation (AKF), North Punjab, Rizwan Ahmed visited Aghosh College, Murree (ACM) on Friday.
Principal Aghosh College, Murree Azam Khan welcomed the distinguished guests. The ACM principal conducted a detailed tour of various parts of the campus, academic block and hostel block and gave a briefing about the objectives and master plan of Aghosh College, Murree. Later he reviewed the facilities provided to the students.
The delegation of IHH appreciated the efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan and the faculty and management of Aghosh College for providing the best educational and boarding environment to the deserving orphans. It is a residential institution where orphans are provided accommodation, education and training, food and other facilities free of cost.
Aghosh College, Murree is located at a distance of 35 km from Islamabad on the Murree Expressway.
