Tourism police to facilitate tourists: official

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer, Malakand Range, Sajjad Khan has said that tourism police are being deployed to facilitate tourists at all the tourist spots of Swat during the upcoming winter.
Through a statement, he said that a number of winter festivals would take place during the winter tourism season this year and the tourists should visit the Swat valley without any fear.
HARIPUR: A couple was found murdered in the jurisdiction of Kotnajibullah Police Station here on Friday.Police...
SUKKUR: Central PPP leader and MNA Dr Nafisa Shah Jillani attended the closing ceremony of the five-day drama festival...
SUKKUR: Two persons were killed and four others injured in Shikarpur on Friday in the clash between Brohi and Unar...
PESHAWAR: Literati here on Friday paid rich tributes to great Muslim thinker, philosopher and national poet, Allama...
SUKKUR: SSP Ghotki Tanver Hussain Tunio, complying with the directions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday,...
BARA: The Khyber district administration arranged a public forum in Tirah valley of Khyber district on Friday as part...
Comments