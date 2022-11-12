 
Saturday November 12, 2022
Peshawar

Tourism police to facilitate tourists: official

By Our Correspondent
November 12, 2022

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer, Malakand Range, Sajjad Khan has said that tourism police are being deployed to facilitate tourists at all the tourist spots of Swat during the upcoming winter.

Through a statement, he said that a number of winter festivals would take place during the winter tourism season this year and the tourists should visit the Swat valley without any fear.

