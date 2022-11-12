Couple found murdered

HARIPUR: A couple was found murdered in the jurisdiction of Kotnajibullah Police Station here on Friday.

Police officials said that the area people had informed the police after spotting the bodies of a young girl and a man in the causeway of Mohalla Pirabad of Mang village.

The police shifted the bodies to Kotnajibullah Rural Health Centre for an autopsy. According to a preliminary medical examination, the girl and man were strangulated to death somewhere else and their bodies were dumped in the limits of Kotnajibullah Police Station.

Officials said that they had also recovered a bag lying near the bodies. During the search, the police recovered two identity cards and a nikah nama. As per contents of the nikah nama, the 19 year-old-girl and the man are the residents of Mornagsair village of Shangla.

The officials said that the family of the slain man had been traced and informed about the incident and a case was registered against unknown assailants on the complaint of SHO Kotnajibullah Police Station.