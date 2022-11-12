Two killed in Shikrapur land dispute

SUKKUR: Two persons were killed and four others injured in Shikarpur on Friday in the clash between Brohi and Unar tribesmen.

Reports said that in Gharhi Yasin a brawl flared up over possession of land, and an exchange of fire between Brohi and Unnar rivals left two people dead, identified as Saeed and Zahid Ummar while Imran, Raja, Waseem Unar and one other person were injured.

Police shifted the dead and injured to Shikarpur hospital.

Till the filling of this report, no FIR was yet registered amid high panic in Shikarpur.

It is worth mentioning that four people were also killed yesterday in Shikarpur over a land dispute between two groups of Jatois.