Tirah people convey problems to officials at public forum

BARA: The Khyber district administration arranged a public forum in Tirah valley of Khyber district on Friday as part of the government initiative for an outreach to remote areas for the resolution of fundamental problems of the locals.

The forum was held under the supervision of Khyber Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad in the Maidan area in Tirah valley.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Noman Ali Shah, Major Saad of Tirah Rifle, Major Waleed of Khyber Rifles, Assistant Commissioner (Bara) Shahabuddin, Tehsil Chairman Mufti Kafeel, Tirah Tehsildar Taimur Khan, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Coordinator Zia Afridi, heads of education and other departments and private organizations were there.

The elders belonging to Kamarkhel, Kukikhel and other tribes turned up at the event and informed the officials about their problems, opinions and suggestions.

The people asked for health facilities, maintenance of regional roads, damaged homes survey and compensation, permission to use wood, construction of schools, the appointment of teachers for schools and construction of power plants at the government level.

They said the government should give them compensation amounts for markets, maintenance of irrigation channels, restoration of mobile networks and other basic issues.

After listening to the problems, the deputy commissioner issued instructions to the relevant departments to resolve the complaints on a priority basis by taking steps.

He said the government had allocated a special package of about Rs 600 million which would be spent through various departments. The official said the relevant departments, including livestock, irrigation, agriculture, communication and others would launch work in the area soon.