Agreement signed with Daewoo to operationalise new buses

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Friday signed a vehicle operating contract with Daewoo Pakistan to operationalise 86 new buses of Zu Peshawar.

The TransPeshawar CEO Fayyaz Ahmed Khan inked an agreement on behalf of the organization with Daewoo Pakistan to operationalize 86 new buses for the Peshawar BRT system. The contract was signed at the TransPeshawar office at Chamkani.

“Arrangements for operationalising the new buses are in the final stages,” said Saddaf Kamil, the spokesperson for TransPeshawar.

“Currently registration process of the buses, installation of ITS and fare equipment and training of drivers and other staff is being carried out,” he added.

Five new routes will also be operationalised which include an express route on Charsadda Road, a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via phase 1 (DR-11), Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed flyover through Ring Road (DR-4B), a suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed flyover via Chamkani (SER -13) and Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan (DR-14). Currently the system is operating on 10 routes, with three express routes, two stopping routes and five feeder routes. With the new routes, the total number of routes will go up to 15.

“The buses are being added considering the increasing popularity of the service among the people of Peshawar,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The system is catering to more than 250,000 passengers per day and the number is growing continuously.” Addition of these 86 buses will take the total number of BRT buses to 244.