Govt urged to relocate Forest Dept offices to Oghi

MANSEHRA: The people have demanded the provincial government to relocate the offices of the divisional forest officer Agror Tanawal in Oghi to effectively curb the deforestation in the forest division.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced to bring back the offices of Agror Tanawal forest division from Mansehra to Oghi some four years ago, but that order couldn’t be implemented as yet,” Mohammad Asghar, a former councilor, told reporters in Oghi on Friday.

Led by Asghar, a group of locals told reporters that offices of the Agror Tanawal forest division were shifted to Mansehra from Oghi some four years ago, and when people stood and protested against the relocation of the offices the government had announced to re-shift those offices to their previous place.

“If these offices are not relocated in Oghi within a week, we will come onto the streets to protest against the Forest Department,” he added.