DRC members meet newly posted official

DI KHAN: Newly posted District Police Officer Shoaib Khan met members of the Dispute Resolution Council here and discussed various issues here on Friday.

A spokesman for DI Khan police said that while speaking at the meeting, Shoaib Khan said that the DRC had an important role in terms of providing assistance to those in need.

The officer said that police would always support the DRC members in resolving public issues. On the occasion, the DRC members including Abdul Haleem Qasuria and Allah Bakhsh assured cooperation with the police in eliminating crimes.