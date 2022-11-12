PTI terminates Rokhari’s membership

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Friday terminated the membership of its estranged leader Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhari after he debunked PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegation against a senior army officer.
“After consultation with higher party leadership, the party membership of Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhari has been terminated,” PTI Mianwali President Saleem Gul Khan said in a press release. Providing the reason for Rokhari’s membership termination, Khan said he violated the party policy and spoke on media against the party’s version without prior permission. “From now onwards, he is no more in the PTI,” he said and asked media not to consider him a PTI leader.
