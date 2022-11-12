Gunmen kill trade leader, other in Waziristan

WANA: Unidentified assailants shot dead two people, including a trade leader, here on Friday, police said.

South Waziristan District Police Officer Attiqullah Wazir told reporters that armed men opened fire on a trade leader, Farhad Wazir, and his friend, Shakeel, in the Super Market of Rustam Bazaar in Wana, district headquarters of the tribal district.

Both people were left seriously injured. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. The injured trade leader and his companion were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Wana where both succumbed to their injuries.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

The local elders feared the killing may be linked to extortion as extortionists had gone active in Wana and its suburbs for quite some time.