Seminar speakers call for following Chinese initiatives for development

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar here on Friday stressed the need for following Chinese modernisation and development initiatives to put the country on road to development.

China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, and Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly organised the seminar on “The Significance of the 20th National Congress of the CPC and the Re-Election of President Xi Jinping” here on Friday.

Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director China Study Centre was the chief guest on the occasion. The seminar was attended by academicians, scholars, and students of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zahid Anwar said that the Chinese modernisation was based on pursuing high-quality development, development of people’s democracy, and economic prosperity, promoting harmony between humanity and nature, building a human community with a shared future, and creating a new form of human advancement.

He also congratulated Hira Ali, lecturer at the Department of Arts and Design for securing a silver award for Pakistan in the Orient Star Design Award, China.

Sharing her views, Hira Ali talked about the Orient Star Design Award competition in which she participated. In the ASEAN division of the Orient star design contest, she represented University of Peshawar and secured silver medal. The top three winners in each category were selected for the national competition. Her painting won another bronze award in a national level competition in China.

Afsheen Zaman, lecturer at the same department, said that China was a growing economy and Pakistan should take full advantage of China’s capability through Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).