Four Ababeel cops arrested over kidnapping for ransom

PESHAWAR: Four members of the Ababeel Squad, a force launched to go after the street criminals, were arrested and a case lodged against them for alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping for ransom.

The action was taken after a local flour trader, Shahid Ullah of Jamrud, approached with a complaint that he along with a cab driver Hunar Shah was kidnapped by four members of the Ababeel Squad near Karkhano Market and was kept hostage in Hayatabad. He said the cops directed him to arrange Rs5 million ransom for his release.

“After several hours of captivity, the cops snatched Rs1,10,400 along with a mobile phone and other valuables from me and the cab driver, after which we were allowed to go,” the complainant stated in the FIR lodged at the Hayatabad Police Station.

Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told reporters that all the four Ababeel Squad members, Imran, Shiraz, Jawwad and Mujahid Shah, have been arrested after a case was lodged against them. The official said the cops have also been suspended and an inquiry ordered for strictest departmental action against them.

“There is no place for corrupt practices in the force. In the last several months, around 100 cops have been dismissed from service after they were found involved in wrongdoings,” said the SSP.

The Ababeel Squad was launched a few months ago to go after the innumerable gangs involved in street crimes in Peshawar. A source said many of them had been brought from other districts unwillingly that is why they created many issues instead of focusing on improvement of law and order, with an aim to be sent back to their native towns.

Along with going after the criminals, there have been demands that the police force needs to detect and bust gangs within its ranks that are tarnishing its image by operating freely.

A number of gangs of criminals within the force were busted recently for smuggling drugs, kidnapping people for ransom and many other crimes.

The capital city police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) busted a gang of cops involved in at least two incidents of kidnapping for ransom a few weeks ago. The gang was busted when they kidnapped a tribesman Muhammad Shafiq from Al-Haram Town close to Hayatabad on August 18.

“As per the investigation, the accused cops had come in a black car. The family received a WhatsApp call from the cellphone of the victim later, demanding Rs20 million as ransom. The caller told the family they are from the police and if the amount is not given, then the victim will be booked for selling drugs in a Gulf country,” a source added.

The source maintained that the family agreed on paying Rs2 million. However, the criminals released the kidnapped persons without ransom after they came to know about the investigation by police and CTD.

The source said the group had already committed a similar crime about four months ago, when they kidnapped Saeedullah, hailing from Bara, and collected Rs500,000 as ransom for his release.

Before the incident, one station house officer of the Khyber district was held along with another constable for allegedly smuggling 5kg heroin a few months ago. He was allegedly held by the Peshawar police while carrying the narcotics in his car.

An official of the Peshawar Police was also arrested a few months ago for selling drugs to the addicts in small sachets called “tokens”. Many of the drug addicts alleged they were being provided “tokens” by the policemen.

Also, one cop of Bajaur is being investigated for involvement in the murder of one of his colleagues.

“There are many black sheep within the force, which are involved in various crimes as well as earning “soft money” from smugglers of imported goods. The bosses need to go after these elements as they are earning a bad name for the force and acting more like criminals instead of going after them,” said the source.