Whose march is it anyway?

Long marches have held immense importance in our political history. But these marches have recently become somewhat more trendy than political and end up having little in impact. Unfortunately, it is ordinary citizens who have to suffer the negative impacts of the mess brought about by these movements. Road closures or re-routing equal the closure of educational institutions, workplaces, and so on. With motorways closed and commuting hurdles as well as businesses being affected, cell phone signals being affected, the economy too takes a hit. Then there are incidents like accidents that can even lead to death; a case in point is the death of journalist Sadaf Naeem.

So the question that arises is: who do these long marches benefit? Where does all the money put in these marches come from? Who gains and who suffers? In every way, it is the people who have to bear the consequences of these activities.

Kinanah Usman

Sialkot