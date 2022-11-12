Fintech discussion held at IBA

KARACHI: Understanding alternative payment methods and their implementation in a consumer market like Pakistan are huge challenges, but are crucial for the country to be able to stand with global markets, a moot was told on Friday.

China Study Center COMSATS Islamabad and China Study Center Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi University Campus, in collaboration with Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) organised the discussion ‘Understanding Fintech Model of China – Evolving Role of Financial Technologies in e-Commerce Industry of Pakistan’, at IBA Main Campus, University of Karachi.

The two-panel discussion program was chaired and opened by COMSATS vice chancellor Dr. Tabassum Afzal. The varsity was planning the conduct an international fintech conference in the year 2023 to discuss evolution of Pakistan’s budding fintech industry, he said.

Dr. Abdullah Sheikh, Dean of IBA’s Business School, said it was crucial to understand the fintech model of China owing to the reception and trust that the Chinese society has put in the fintech market.

In the first forum, the industry leaders discussed how the Chinese fintech market had evolved and integrated into society, with a focus being on micro-utilities to tap into a wider consumer base. Parallels were also drawn on how conventional financial systems in China and Pakistan are different in terms of operability and consumer driven innovation.

the second forum titled ‘Are we ready for Financial Technologies Innovation? Present and Future of E-Commerce Industry in Pakistan’ discussed how Pakistan, as a conducive business environment needed reforms and structural realignment.

It was suggested that fintech in the country needed to be incentivised and regulatory processes to be streamlined for a better industrial growth.