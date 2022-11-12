Gold rises Rs2,250/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,250 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs155,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,929 to Rs133,230.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $52 to $1,760 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs20 to Rs1,680 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.15 to Rs1,440.32.