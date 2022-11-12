FPCCI seeks collateral-free loans for flood-hit farmers

KARACHI: The apex trade body asked the government to offer collateral-free loans to flood-affected farmers on Friday, demanding to make food security the country’s top priority.

In a statement, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh put forward his suggestions for a recently launched Kissan Package.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced the package last month, stating that the government would provide loans worth Rs1,800 billion to the farmers in ongoing fiscal year, four times more than the preceding year.

Iqbal proposed the government to prioritise the flood-hit areas in the Kissan Package and offer them collateral-free loans, as furnishing collaterals was next to impossible for 90 percent of the farmers, he said.

He also urged the center to waive off electricity bills of the flood-affected farmers for at least 3 months.

FPCCI chief suggested agreeing the international donors such as the International Monetary Fund to refrain from demanding any cut in the announced package due to any targets.

Food storage, food processing, and food export businesses should also be given subsidised loans under the

package to minimise the produce losses and earn precious foreign exchange, he stated.

“In the given circumstances, earmarking Rs1.8 trillion for the Kissan Package is a step in the right direction,” he said. Hoping for a transparent and effective execution of the Kissan Package, he called for more steps in favour of the farmers.

He explained that soaring food prices was a debilitating factor in an ordinary man’s life.

“This is the reason Pakistan ranks one of the lowest in food security and one of the highest in malnutrition and growth stunting.”

Iqbal apprised that the trade body had established specialised standing committees on agriculture, food security, water resources, climate change, livestock and dairy farming at central and regional levels to help government in the policymaking in the larger national interest.

FPCCI chief said the industry and trade community was “apolitical” and only seeks economic development, employment generation, and national security of the country.