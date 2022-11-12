Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday on a negative sentiment fueled by dwindling foreign currency reserves of the country, dealers said.
The local unit closed at 221.64 per dollar, 0.10 percent lower than Thursday’s close of 221.42.
“Investors were concerned about the decline in the foreign exchange reserves, which put pressure on the rupee,” said a currency dealer.
In the open market, the domestic currency traded at 227.75 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous session.
Pakistan’s total foreign reserves fell by $958 million or 6.5 percent to $13.72 billion during the week ended November 4.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped by $956 million to $7.95 billion. The reserves can cover almost five weeks of imports. The decline in the reserves was due to the repayment of external debt.
The country is expected to receive inflows from bilateral and multilateral lenders, which will not only help meet the debt obligations but also improve foreign exchange reserves and ease pressure on the rupee.
China and Saudi Arabia have given assurances to Pakistan for providing a financial package of $13 billion. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit Pakistan this month during which Islamabad hopes to get a $4.2 billion bailout package from Riyadh.
