Intra-party election: ECP gives PMLN last chance

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave a last chance to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) for holding the intra-party elections. A four-member ECP bench, headed by Member from Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the petition, filed on the issue of intra-party elections of the PMLN. However, no lawyer appeared on behalf of the PMLN except for the party office employees.

At this, ECP Member Justice (retd) Ikramullah remarked that the PMLN was not taking interest in the party elections. “Has the PMLN been suspended? Has their election symbol been withdrawn,” he asked the PMLN office employees. The hearing was later on adjourned till Nov 21, after giving a last chance to the party to submit a reply.