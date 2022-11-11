Dost Mazari granted bail in land grabbing case

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Punjab Assembly former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in a land grabbing case.

The court granted bail to the accused Mazari on submission of surety bond worth Rs100,000. Mazari’s counsel argued before the court that the case against his client is politically motivated saying that his client is ready to cooperate with the investigators. The court after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the accused’s counsel reserved the verdict for a while and later granted bail to Dost Mazari.