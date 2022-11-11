Govt spending millions of rupees on Imran’s security

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is spending millions of rupees on the security of former prime minister Imran Khan, official documents seen by The News revealed.

The cost of security personnel provided by the federal government amounts to over Rs10 million per month, the documents showed, while the amount spent on security personnel provided to him other than the federal government costs more than Rs4.4 million per month.

The operating cost of security provided to the ex-PM by the federal government amounts to more than Rs400,000 per month. Overall, the security costs more than Rs20 million per month to the national kitty, while it is expected that the cost will sit at around Rs260 million per annum.