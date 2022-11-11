Punjab govt approves IGP’s 14-day leave to perform Umrah

LAHORE: Punjab government has approved 14 days Umrah leave of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar. Moreover the S&GAD issued a notification and assigned Additional IG Elite Force Kanwar Muhammad Shahrukh to look after the office of IG Punjab during leave period of Faisal Shahkar from November 10 to November 23, 2022.
Earlier, the IGP has applied for 14 days leave to perform Umrah Thursday. In this regard Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) moved a summary to Chief Minister Office to seek the approval of CM Pervaiz Elahi.
Moreover the S&GAD moved another summary to the CM Office to seek guideline about under suspension Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. It is worth mentioning Establishment Division had suspended Ghulam Mahmood Dogar couple of week ago and directed him to report the Establishment Division. However, Punjab government didn’t relieve him and he is still working as CCPO Lahore.
Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had also moved to Lahore High Court against his suspension, but the court while turning down his application directed him to approach the relevant forum to get relief.
